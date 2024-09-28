PCB chief reviews domestic, int'l fixtures ahead of England Test series

Mohsin Naqvi in meeting with PCB Senior officials. —X/TheRealPCB

Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi held a meeting with the senior officials of the board to discuss the upcoming domestic and international fixtures.

During the meeting, discussions were mainly focused on the preparations of the upcoming Test series between the Men in Green and England which is scheduled to kick off on October at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Moreover, the PCB chairman also sought feedback of the ongoing Champions One-Day Cup in Faisalabad.

Reflecting on Camp, PCB’s Chief Operating Officer (COO) Salman Naseer described the camp as timely, considering the busy season ahead for the team.

"We have a hectic schedule, and it was the right moment to sit together and discuss matters," said Naseer. He added that everyone recognises the need for improved performance and that the camp provided an opportunity to address these challenges.

In the previously held camp, the players in attendance put forth their concerns related to performance, mental well-being, and the need for clarity on no-objection certificates (NOCs) for foreign leagues.

Moreover, the Camp shed light over the treatment with the players since they feel they are not treated fairly.

In conversation with the president of the One-Day Cup, preparations for the domestic tournaments were highlighted.

However, it is worth noting that the Domestic Cup reaches its final round, with Panthers facing Markhors on Sunday at the Iqbal Stadium.

The Shadab Khan-led side advanced to the finals after defeating the Markhors in the qualifier round by 7 wickets on Tuesday, while the second eliminator was abandoned as the wet outfield acted as a barrier for the Lions, heading the Markhors to the finals due to their highest points tally in the League stage on Friday.

Earlier on Monday, the chairman organised a Connection Camp to enhance communication, collaboration, and performance among the national cricket team members.



The day-long session included eight top cricketers — Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, and Shan Masood.

PAK vs ENG Test Series Schedule

TEST 1 of 3: OCT 7 – 11

TEST 2 OF 3: OCT 15 – 19

TEST 3 OF 3: OCT 24 – 28

England Men's Test Squad:

Ben Stokes, Durham, Captain; Rehan Ahmed, Leicestershire; Gus Atkinson, Surrey; Shoaib Bashir, Somerset; Harry Brook, Yorkshire; Brydon Carse, Durham; Jordan Cox, Essex; Zak Crawley, Kent; Ben Duckett, Nottinghamshire; Josh Hull, Leicestershire; Jack Leach, Somerset; Ollie Pope, Surrey; Matthew Potts, Durham; Joe Root, Yorkshire; Jamie Smith, Surrey; Olly Stone, Nottinghamshire; Chris Woakes, Warwickshire.

Pakistan Men’s Test Squad:

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zahid Mahmood.