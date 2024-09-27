Champions One-Day Cup: Markhors qualify for final as Eliminator 2 washed out

Markhors in a hurdle during match against the Dolphins. — PCB

The Markhors have qualified for the final of the Champions One-Day Cup 2024 after their Eliminator 2 against the Lions called off due to rain at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Friday.



As per the tournament qualifying conditions, in case of a washout in the play-offs, the team with a higher standing at the completion of the league matches would qualify for the next stage.

The Muhammad Rizwan-led side topped the table with three wins, one loss and 38 points while the Shaheen Afridi-led side was placed fourth on the table with one win, three losses and 12 points.

Markhors will now face the Panthers in the final, scheduled for Sunday (September 29) at the Iqbal Stadium.

The Markhors and the Panthers have faced each other twice in the tournament with their latest encounter being the Qualifier 1 where the former lost by seven wickets and the Shadab Khan-led Panthers eased their way into the final of the Champions One-Day Cup.

Their previous face-off was on September 12 where the Rizwan-led Markhors registered a 160-run victory against the Shadab-led team.

Kamran Ghulam's 115 runs helped the Markhors put up a 348-run target against the Panthers and Naseem Shah's and Akif Javed's bowling prowess — they took three wickets each — aided Rizwan and Co in bowling out the Panthers on 187 runs.