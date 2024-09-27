Kylian Mbappe sets goal for his return from injury

Kylian Mbappe plans to play against Barcelona. —AFP

The Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe is set to play the biggest match against Barcelona after making a comeback.

Earlier on Tuesday, the French superstar had to leave the field during the match against Alaves due to discomfort.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid ended up victorious with a 3-2 win over Alaves.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Coach Carlo Ancelotti described it as a “knock”.

“Mbappe asked to be substituted to avoid any problems," he said.

With regards to this, Marca revealed insights about the French professional player on Thursday.

Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid's medical services, Mbappe was diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg.

The French superstar, ESPN reported citing sources, is expected to be on hiatus for three weeks, leading him to miss games with Lille in Champions League and Villarreal in La Liga and the international break with France.

Despite being injured, the French captain is still not ready to damage his ambitions.

It is worth noting that this comes amid confirmation that the former Paris Saint-Germain standout is set to make a comeback.

As per Marca, Mbappe is expected to mark his comeback against Celta Vigo on October 19.

However, the French star’s main goal is to be fully fit for a big clash against Barcelona on October 26 — the most crucial match of the season’s first edition of El Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu.