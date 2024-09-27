Asim Khan advances to semi-finals at Charlottesville Open

Khan defeated Egypt's eighth-seed, Aly Hussein, in quarter-final, securing an 11-3, 11-5, 11-9 victory

By Faizan Lakhani
September 27, 2024
Pakistani squash player Asim Khan continued his stellar form, advancing to the semi-finals of the Charlottesville Open Squash Tournament in the USA.

Asim defeated Egypt's eighth-seed, Aly Hussein, in the quarter-final. Displaying exceptional skill, Asim won in straight games, securing an 11-3, 11-5, 11-9 victory.

With this win, Asim has set up a semi-final clash against Mexico's fifth-seed, Cesar Salazar.

The Charlottesville Open, being played in Charlottesville, Virginia, USA, features top players from around the globe. The tournament boasts a total prize fund of $28,750 and is a world-level event.

Previously, Khan, pulled off a major upset by defeating second seed Yahya Al-Nawasani of Egypt in a thrilling match to reach the quarter-finals.

Asim Khan triumphed over Yahya Al-Nawasani with scores of 11-7, 4-11, 11-6, 7-11, and 11-7. This impressive victory has secured Asim a place in the tournament's quarter-finals.

On Wednesday, Asim Khan, after falling behind two games, staged a remarkable comeback to overcome Brazil's Diego Gobbi with a 3-2 victory. Despite losing the first two games 5-11 and 9-11, Asim rallied to win the next three games 11-8, 11-8, and 11-8.

Earlier in July, Khan clinched the Jones Creek Open Squash Championship title in the USA.

The final, which offered a prize money of USD 12,000, saw World No. 73 defeating his fellow countryman Ashab Irfan by 3-1.

Earlier in 2024, Asim had already clinched two titles, winning the Wild Card Challenger in Washington and the Squash Inspire Challenger in March.

