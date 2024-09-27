Alvarez strikes late to earn Atletico win at Celta Vigo

Julian Alvarez brings Atletico Madrid to third place in LaLiga standings. —Reuters

A late goal from Julian Alvarez earned Atletico Madrid a dramatic 1-0 win at Celta de Vigo on Thursday to lift them to third place in the LaLiga standings.

Atletico avoided a second straight draw to move up to 15 points, one clear of Villarreal and two behind Real Madrid, who they host on Sunday. Barcelona lead on 21 points.

Big-money signing Alvarez struck in the final minute of regular time with a close-range finish from a pinpoint cross by Antoine Griezmann to register his second goal of the season.

"It was a very important win on a very difficult pitch. Little by little we found ourselves better in the match," Alvarez told DAZN.

"Obviously, the goal helps my confidence but the important thing is to help the team."

Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak was key as Celta suffered their first home defeat of the season, producing fine saves to deny captain Iago Aspas and Borja Iglesias.

"The team played a great game. We controlled possession, we had some very good chances and in the end it was a blow," Celta keeper Vicente Guaita said.

"Julian was more clever than our defenders and me and they beat us.

