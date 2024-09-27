Champions One-Day Cup: Rain threatens second eliminator between Markhors and Lions

The weather conditions may affect the results of the eliminator 2. —PCB

FAISALABAD: The second eliminator of the Champions One-Day Cup between the Markhors and the Lions is under threat as it is heavily raining in Faisalabad today.

The clash is set to predict one of the teams for the final showdown — scheduled on September 29, to play against the Panthers.

Additionally, Iftikhar Ahmed is leading the Markhors in the absence of Mohammad Rizwan.

It is worth noting that the Markhors are the leading team of the tournament and have only faced one defeat against the Shaheen Afridi-led Lions in the league stage.

Lions, on the contrary, are looking forward to replicate their win against Iftikhar and Co. in the fixture scheduled on Friday.

Imam-ul-Haq is leading the Lions in the absence of Shaheen.

It is to be noted that if today’s match is washed out due to rain, the Markhors will qualify for the final because of their highest points tally in the League stage.

For Lions, the weather may interfere with their hopes of reaching the final of the ongoing domestic tournament.

Meanwhile, the final fixture is scheduled on Sunday at the Iqbal Stadium, with the Iftikhar Ahmed-led side eagerly waiting to face the winner of the rain-affected eliminator.

The Panthers have already qualified for the final after defeating the Markhors in the qualifying match on Tuesday by seven wickets.