Pakistan captain Fatima Sana aims for 'attacking approach' in T20 World Cup

Fatima Sana reveals approach ahead of T20 World Cup. —AFP

Pakistan women’s cricket team is expected to play attacking cricket in the forthcoming International Cricket Council T20 World Cup.

The Green Shirts captain, Fatima Sana, revealed the team's approach for the mega-event on Thursday.

“We are aiming to bring a different and more fearless approach to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup this year,” she said.

Reflecting on past events, the 22-year-old revealed that the team have often faced difficulties during the powerplay, while the top-ranked teams make the best-use of the first six overs.

Fatima said: “We’ve often struggled with early wickets falling, middle-order collapsing, and a slow pace of runs leading to low totals during the powerplay. We’ve also found it difficult to chase targets above 120.”

The right-arm medium-fast bowler, when responding to a question about the team's strategy, opened up about their new attacking intent.

With regards to this approach the young players have shown exciting potential, she added.

Shedding light on the players' performance recently, Fatima said: “Gull Feroza has been in good form, with some strong innings in the Asia Cup. Muneeba Ali, at the top of the order, also performed well in the recent series against South Africa. Both are in good form and bring valuable experience.”

She added: “In the middle order, we have experienced players like Nida Dar, Sidra Amin, and Aliya Riaz. I, too, have been working hard to bring positive energy to the team through my batting.”

Alongside batters, Fatima praised Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Arooba Shah, Tuba Hassan, Diana Bag, and Tasmia Rubab for their extraordinary bowling styles.

Meanwhile, Fatima mentioned that the team was disappointed by the defeat against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, but are determined to make a strong comeback in the World Cup.

She added that the Green Shirts intend to win more matches in the World Cup and are aware that their side is quite tough, including Australia, but they have already defeated teams like India and New Zealand.

The captain is hopeful of delivering a great performance in the forthcoming World Cup.