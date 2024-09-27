Boxer Amir Khan all praise for General Asim Munir’s vision, sincerity

Boxer Amir Khan in conversation with the Geo News. -Author

LONDON: Amir Khan, the former World Boxing Champion, has praised Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir as a sincere and visionary military leader who wants progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News here, the British-Pakistani boxer said that he had met General Asim Munir twice and found him to be a thoroughly sincere person.

Khan said: “Meeting Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir was amazing. He’s very good and honest. He’s an amazing guy. He is a visionary who wants Pakistan to progress, he wants to take Pakistan forward in all areas including in sports and education. I am very proud of him.”

The boxing champion said that General Asim Munir is “a great chief”.



Khan said: “I have met General Asim Munir twice, once in a group and once it was one-to-one in his office. We had a good chat over snacks. In my honest opinion, General Asim Munir is the best army chief Pakistan ever had. He’s very honest, very real and I am proud of Pakistan for picking someone like him.”

Earlier this year, British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan was granted the honorary rank of captain by the Pakistan Army.

He went to say: “I was made the honorary captain of the army and that was amazing. I have been told that I am the only athlete in Pakistan and around the world who wore the uniform of the Pakistan army. It’s a big honour for me.”

Khan said he will be visiting Pakistan soon for some work related to sports and charity. He thanked the Pakistan army for always helping his work.

The champion said: “Pakistan army always supports me. If there is any problem, they are always there to help us, to support us.

Prior to a recent interview with Geo News, he spoke to a reporter at Pakistan’s Defence Day event in London, where he was invited as a guest and made a speech in support of the Pakistan Army.

He said: “It’s an honour to attend Pakistan Defence Day in honour of the Pakistan armed forces as the Pakistan army is doing an amazing job. We are here to support and appreciate the work of the Pakistan army.

In his speech, Khan proudly spoke about his Honorary Captain rank bestowed by the Pakistan Army and his vision to promote sports and philanthropy in Pakistan.

In May this year, Khan was conferred the honorary rank of captain by the Pakistan Army for a day after he met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir.

Khan had also shared a video sporting the Pakistan Army’s uniform, as well as his photos on his Instagram with a caption: “Big thanks to General Syed Asim Munir and the Pakistan Army for honouring me with the rank of Captain”.

At the London event, Amir Khan told the audience he was proud to be called “Captain Amir Khan”