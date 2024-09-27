Mohsin Naqvi, Jay Shah likely to meet as PCB awaits updates ahead of ICC Champions Trophy

ICC Champions Trophy 2025. — AFP

As the most-awaited global cricket event, ICC Champions Trophy is just around the corner, Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is expected to meet Jay Shah, the chairman of the International Cricket Council.

The two officials are set to meet in October during the final match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup — set to take place in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, sources told Geo News.

Meanwhile, the sources revealed that in order to confirm its logistical arrangements the PCB is awaiting the final approval of the Champions Trophy’s schedule.

In a recent meeting with ICC officials, the PCB requested to sign the schedule as soon as possible to ensure smooth preparations of the event.

According to sources, PCB has made provisional bookings based on the proposed schedule and will be finalising it soon.

The ICC is expected to make an official announcement regarding the schedule by the end of October.

Meanwhile, the meeting between Naqvi and Shah, scheduled for October, will be highlighting the participation of the Men in Blue in the forthcoming event in Pakistan.

It is worth noting that the Women’s T20 World Cup final will be played in the same month in Dubai and both the important figures are likely to be present at the event.

However, India has not yet travelled to Pakistan since 2008 and both the historical rivals have not had any bilateral series since 2012-13.

Earlier, the ICC delegation visited and reviewed the arrangements in the venues decided for the most-awaited event, including Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Lahore.

It is worth noting that the delegation was satisfied with security arrangements and protocols arranged for the tournament next year.

The ICC delegation included Sarah Edgar, Senior Manager of Events; Aun Muhammad Zaidi, Event Manager and Champions Trophy Event Lead; Wasim Khan, General Manager of Cricket; David Masker, Security Manager’ and Mansoor Manj, Broadcast Consultant.