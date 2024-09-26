PAK vs ENG: Zahid Mahmood included in Pakistan squad ahead of first Test

Zahid Mahmood has played two Tests and both against England. - AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has provided an update on the Test squad ahead of the first Test of the three-match series against England.

Leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood will join the pre-test camp in Multan as the 16th player, but the final squad will be trimmed to 15 players for the first Test, set to begin on October 7.

"Kamran Ghulam and Mohammad Ali will remain on reserve but will continue playing domestic matches to stay match-ready," the PCB said in a statement.

"All three players are part of the Pakistan Test team setup, but 15 players are sufficient for the home Test series due to cricketing and logistical reasons," he added.

The PCB highlighted that it would be more beneficial for Ghulam and Ali to gain playing time in domestic matches rather than sitting in the dugout during the series. The move allows them to keep sharp and in form for potential call-ups during future matches.

Remember, PCB confirmed the squad for the first Test on Tuesday. The squad will assemble in Multan on Monday, September 30, with the training camp commencing on October 1.

The selected players were withdrawn from the Champions One-Day Cup playoffs to allow them some rest ahead of the series.

Squad (for 1st Test)

Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wicket-keeper), and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Pakistan men's red-ball head coach Gillespie said: "With a busy domestic and international cricket schedule, it makes sense to give our players some much-needed rest ahead of the Test series against England."

"We are very much looking forward to the series against England here in Pakistan and cannot wait for it to begin. We are excited about playing in front of our wonderful supporters," he added.