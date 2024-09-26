Usman Wazeer knocks down Indian boxer in just one minute and five seconds

The six-round contest barely made it past the first few seconds of the opening round. - Facebook/Usman Wazeer

In a highly anticipated professional boxing clash between Pakistan and India, Pakistan's Usman Wazeer emerged victorious, defeating India’s Thehlak Selvam in just one minute and five seconds.

The bout, held at a boxing arena in Thailand, was broadcast live on Geo Super.

The six-round contest barely made it past the first few seconds of the opening round when Wazeer delivered a powerful punch that knocked the Indian boxer to the ground.

Struggling to recover, Thehlak Selvam was hit again by another heavy blow from the Pakistani fighter, after which he couldn’t continue. Seeing that the Indian boxer was unable to respond, the referee stopped the fight, declaring Usman Wazeer the winner on technical grounds.

This victory marks Usman Wazeer's 14th consecutive win in professional boxing, solidifying his reputation as a rising star in the sport.

He has secured prestigious titles including the World Youth Title, Asian Title, and Middle East Title, bringing honour to Pakistan and Gilgit-Baltistan.

After his triumph, Wazeer called upon the Prime Ministers of Pakistan and India to work towards fostering better relations between the two nations.