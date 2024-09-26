Shakib Al Hasan announces retirement from T20Is, plans to retire from Tests against South Africa

Shakib has played 446 matches for Bangladesh. - AFP

Shakib Al Hasan has announced that the Dhaka Test against South Africa in October will be his last, also confirming that he has played his final T20I for Bangladesh.

He made this statement to the media ahead of the Kanpur Test against India, indicating that his future international appearances will be limited to ODIs.

The series against South Africa remains uncertain, as Cricket South Africa has yet to grant security clearance following inspections of the venue earlier this week. This comes in the wake of unrest in Bangladesh during July and August, which resulted in the deaths of several hundred people.

Shakib was a member of parliament for the Awami League-led government, the target of the protests. Since the fall of the Awami League-led government on 5th August, Shakib has encountered complications and has not been in the country.

"I am available for the South Africa series but since there's a lot happening back home, naturally not everything depends on me," Shakib said. "I have discussed my plans about Test cricket with the BCB. Especially this series and the home series. I was thinking that it could be my last Test series.

"I have told [BCB president] Faruque bhai and the selectors. If there's a chance and if I can play, my last Test will be in Mirpur. The board is trying to ensure that I can play and feel safe, at the same time that I can leave the country without a hitch."

"I am a citizen of Bangladesh, so I shouldn't have any problem going back to Bangladesh," he said. "My concern is my safety and security in Bangladesh. My close friends and family members are concerned. I hope things are getting better. There should be a solution to it."

Shakib has participated in every edition of the T20 World Cup since its inception in 2007 and concluded the 2024 edition as the tournament’s all-time leading wicket-taker, having taken 50 wickets. Shakib featured in 129 T20Is for Bangladesh and scored 2551 runs and took 149 wickets.

Having retired from the T20Is and set to retire from the longer format of the game soon, Shakib plans on playing the 2025 Champions Trophy as his last ODI assignment for Bangladesh.