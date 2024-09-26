Asim Khan upsets Egypt's Yahya Al-Nawasani to reach Charlottesville Open quarter-finals

Asim Khan during match against Yahya Al-Nawasani. - Author

In the Charlottesville Open Squash Tournament, Pakistan's Asim Khan pulled off a major upset by defeating second seed Yahya Al-Nawasani of Egypt in a thrilling match to reach the quarter-finals.

In this tournament, held in the US state of Virginia, Asim overcame his strong Egyptian opponent after a gruelling hour-long battle.

Asim Khan triumphed over Yahya Al-Nawasani with scores of 11-7, 4-11, 11-6, 7-11, and 11-7. This impressive victory has secured Asim a place in the tournament’s quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, another Pakistani player, Ashab Irfan, was knocked out in the second round by Egypt’s seventh seed Ibrahim Al-Kabbani. Ashab suffered defeat with scores of 11-8, 11-7, 7-11, and 11-7.

The total prize money for the Charlottesville Open Squash Tournament is $28,750, and squash players from around the world are participating in the event.

On Wednesday, Asim Khan, after falling behind two games, staged a remarkable comeback to overcome Brazil’s Diego Gobbi with a 3-2 victory. Despite losing the first two games 5-11 and 9-11, Asim rallied to win the next three games 11-8, 11-8, and 11-8.

The total prize pool for the Charlottesville Open stands at $28,750, with top-ranked international players competing.

Earlier in July, Khan clinched the Jones Creek Open Squash Championship title in the USA.

The final, which offered a prize money of USD 12,000, saw World No. 73 defeating his fellow countryman Ashab Irfan by 3-1.

The second-seeded Asim triumphed over third-seeded Ashab with scores of 11-7, 7-11, 4-11, and 4-11. This victory marks Asim Khan's third PSA title of the year and the 10th of his career.

Earlier in 2024, Asim had already clinched two titles, winning the Wild Card Challenger in Washington and the Squash Inspire Challenger in March.