Champions One-Day Cup: Lions defeat Stallions by 12 runs in first eliminator

Lions defeat Stallions in the Eliminator Round by 12 runs. -PCB

The Lions won the first Eliminator round of the Champions One-Day Cup after beating the Stallions by 12 runs at Faisalabad's Iqbal stadium on Wednesday.

Mohammad Haris-led Stallions were able to make 251 all-out within 49.4 overs in the second innings.

Earlier, the Lions set a target of 264 runs against the Stallions in the first innings.

Imam-ul-Haq and Co. opted to bat first, setting a total of 263/9 within 50 overs.

Experiencing a shaky start, the Lions saw the top-order batter Rohail Nazir heading towards the pavilion after scoring 4 runs off 8 balls when Ubaid Shah hit the stumps in 2.2 overs.

In addition, Ubaid Shah pulled off an unbelievable catch to dismiss the captain Imam after he scored 23 off 32 balls with 3 boundaries.

Missing his half-century, Mohammad Taha contributed 47 runs to the total with 2 fours and 2 sixes after facing 59 balls.

Thanks to Aamer Yamin (46 off 57) and Ahmed Daniyal (65 off 59) for impressing with their extraordinary performances, the Lions went past 260 to post a competitive total.

Playing a wonderful partnership, Aamer was run out by the Stallions' skipper Haris in the 43.6 overs.

Players including Omair Yousuf (4), Irfan Khan (7), Khushdil Shah (2), Sirajuddin (7), and Faisal Akram (2) were not even able to score 10 runs for their team.

Switching their sides, Ahmed faced the last over.

Ahmed smashed five sixes to end the first innings of the match, while Faisal Akram supported him.

The Stallions didn't fail to impress with their bowling with Ubaid Shah dismissing three players, Haris Rauf taking one wicket while Adil Amin and Maaz Sadaqat bagged two wickets each.

Chasing the target, the Haris-led side began with Yasir Khan scoring 39 runs off 41 balls after smashing seven boundaries.

However, the player aiming for a half-century was dismissed through a lbw in the 14.3 overs delivered by Faisal Akram.

Alongside Yasir, Maaz Sadaqat opened the second innings and contributed 27 runs to the total score after smashing four boundaries.

After being caught behind by the wicketkeeper Rohail Nazir in 15.1 over, Hussain Talat entered the game and scored 32 off 41 balls.

Players including Tayyab Tahir (28), Mohammad Mohsin (30), Haris (30), after giving their best, couldn't score half-centuries for their team.

Additionally, Zaman Khan came in the 47.4 over after Haris Rauf was caught by Khushdil Shah making 7 runs off 7 balls.

The match came to an end after Jahandad Khan was run out by Aamer on the second last ball of the last 49th over.

Jahandad scored 36 off 32 balls after smashing 2 boundaries and 2 sixes, while Zaman supported him by making 6 runs.

The winning side gave a stellar performance with the ball as well.

With Sirajuddin, Sharoon Siraj, and Faisal Akram took 1 wicket each while Ahmed Daniyal and Khushdil Shah bagged 3 wickets each.

Meanwhile, in the post-match presentation, Ahmed Daniyal received the Player of the Series award for his commendable performance.