PCB Connection Camp: National cricketers share concerns in meeting with top officials

Players raise concerns related to NOC in the Connection Camp. -PCB

National cricketers recently put forth their concerns during the PCB Connection Camp, highlighting the issues related to performance, mental well-being, and the need for clarity on no-objection certificate (NOCs) for foreign leagues, Geo News reported citing sources.



As per the details, players present in the camp, acknowledged their poor performances.

In regard to this, one player said that: "To perform well, we need a peaceful mind," highlighting the psychological aspect of their game.

In addition, the players expressed frustration over delays from the PCB regarding NOC approvals.

"The PCB often postpones these requests, and we receive no response,” the player in attendance said.

In response to these concerns, Chairman of PCB Mohsin Naqvi directed Chief Executive Officer Salman Naseer to fix the NOC-related issues.

The sources indicate that the PCB officials were unhappy with how financial issues and the process for getting NOCs are handled.

Earlier, Mohsin Naqvi hinted at changes in the national team after a shocking defeat in the T20 World Cup match against India, saying a "major surgery" is needed.

"It seemed that a minor surgery would work but after this bad performance, I’m now sure that a major surgery is required. The nation will soon see a major overhaul," said Naqvi while speaking to journalists after the Pak-Ind match on Sunday.

In response to this, discussions related to "surgeries" were held in the Camp.

A player remarked: "[The] PCB should also pay attention to its internal affairs," underscoring how internal issues impact players' mental health.

The Camp shed light over the treatment with the players since they feel they are not treated fairly.

The day-long session included eight top cricketers: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan and Shan Masood.