Raphael Varane announces retirement from football

Raphael Varane ends his football career. -Reuters

In a heartfelt and emotional announcement, former French defender Raphael Varane on Wednesday announced retirement from football.



Posting on his Instagram handle, the former Manchester United defender bids farewell saying: “I hold myself to the highest standard, I want to go out strong, not just holding on to the game. It takes a big dose of courage to listen to your heart and your instinct."

Previously in July, the 30-year-old suffered from a knee injury while making his debut with Italian side Como against Sampdoria.

In addition, the centre-back of France said that he will stay at the club in a non-playing role.

Meanwhile, the French professional football player joined Real Madrid back in 2011.

He enjoyed a 10-year career in the Spanish club, winning 18 trophies – including three LaLiga titles while four Champions Leagues.

Despite several injuries, the defender shifted to Old Trafford in 2021 for £34m initially and made 95 appearances.

Previously, Raphael, 30, got his hands to the Carabao Cup in 2022.

However, he made his final appearance for the club in FA Cup final against Manchester City in May and ended up victorious.

Taking his achievements into consideration, after making his France debut in 2013, Varane earned 93 caps, won the World Cup in 2018, the Nations League in 2021 and reached the World Cup final in 2022.





Continuing with his post, the legend wrote that he had had fulfilled his dreams and hopes for a successful future ahead.

He posted: "I have no regrets, I wouldn't change a thing. I have won more than I could have even dreamed of, but beyond the accolades and trophies, I am proud that no matter what, I have stuck to my principles of being sincere and have tried to leave everywhere better than I found it. I hope I have made you all proud."

On his future plans, Varane added: "A new life begins off the pitch. I will remain with Como. Just without using my boots and shin pads. Something I am looking forward to sharing more about soon."

In response to this post, alongside other football celebrities, the Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo congratulated Varane for his achievements in the comments section.