Champions One-Day Cup: Lions set 264-run target for Stallion in Elimination match

Lions playing their first innings against the Stallions. -PCB

The Lions set a target of 264 runs for the Stallions in the first Eliminator of the Champions One-Day Cup match at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium on Wednesday.

Imam-ul-Haq and Co. opted to bat first, setting a total of 263/9 within 50 overs.

Experiencing a shaky start, the Lions saw the top-order batter Rohail Nazir heading towards the pavilion after scoring 4 runs off 8 balls when Ubaid Shah hit the stumps in 2.2 overs.

In addition, Ubaid Shah pulled off an unbelievable catch to dismiss the captain Imam-ul-Haq after he scored 23 off 32 balls with 3 boundaries.

Miss his half-century, Mohammad Taha contributed 47 runs to the total with 2 fours and 2 sixes after facing 59 balls.

Thanks to Aamer Yamin (46 off 57) and Ahmed Daniyal (65 off 59) for impressing with their extraordinary performances, Lions went past 260 to post competitive total.

Playing a wonderful partnership, Aamer Yamin was run out by the captain Mohammad Haris of Stallions in the 43.6 overs.

Players including Omair Yousuf (4), Irfan Khan (7), Khushdil Shah (2), Sirajuddin (7), and Faisal Akram (2) were not even able to score 10 runs for their team.

Switching their sides, Ahmed faced the last over.

Ahmed smashed five sixes to end the first innings of the match, while Faisal Akram supported him.

The Stallions didn’t fail to impress with their bowling with Ubaid Shah dismissing three players, Haris Rauf taking one wicket while Adil Amin and Maaz Sadaqat bagged two wickets each.