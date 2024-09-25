Kylian Mbappe's injury update ahead of Atletico Madrid game

Kylian Mbappe suffers thigh injury. -AFP

Kylian Mbappe will miss the forthcoming Real Madrid's derby with Atlético Madrid on weekend due to thigh injury.

In regard to this, the Spanish champions officially announced on Wednesday: "Following tests carried out today by Real Madrid's medical services on our player Kylian Mbappe, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the biceps femoris in his left leg.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the French superstar had to leave the field during the match against Alaves due to discomfort.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid ended up victorious with a 3-2 win over Alaves.

Speaking in the post-match presentation, Coach Carlo Ancelotti described it as a “knock”.

“Mbappe asked to be substituted to avoid any problems," he said.

According to ESPN citing sources, the French superstar is expected to be on hiatus for three weeks, leading him to miss games with Lille in Champions League and Villarreal in La Liga and the international break with France.

So far, he has smashed five goals in Laliga, and his best kick this season was against Alaves.

On the other hand, Real Madrid is gearing up for big face-off against Atletico Madrid scheduled on Sunday at the Metropolitano Stadium.

It is worth noting that with Barcelona are leading the rankings, while Real Madrid stand at second position with 17 points from seven games.

Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, have 12 points from six games and before facing Real Madrid, the team will be playing against Celta Vigo on Thursday.