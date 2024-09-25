Pakistan squash duo shine at 2024 Charlottesville Open

Ashab Irfan (L) and Asim Khan (R) won the first round of Charlottesville Open Squash Championship. -Author

FAISALABAD: Pakistani squash players Ashab Irfan and Asim Khan made an impressive start at the 2024 Charlottesville Open Squash Championship, securing victories in their respective first-round matches.

Ashab Irfan defeated Guatemala’s Alejandro Enríquez in straight games, winning 3-0. His dominant performance saw scores of 11-6, 12-10, and 11-4, as he advanced to the next round.

Asim Khan, after falling behind two games, staged a remarkable comeback to overcome Brazil’s Diego Gobbi with a 3-2 victory. Despite losing the first two games 5-11 and 9-11, Asim rallied to win the next three games 11-8, 11-8, and 11-8.

In the second round, Asim will face world No. 45 Yahya El Nawassany of Egypt, while Ashab will go up against Egypt’s Ibrahim Elkabbani.

The total prize pool for the Charlottesville Open stands at $28,750, with top-ranked international players competing.

Earlier in July, Khan clinched the Jones Creek Open Squash Championship title in the USA.

The final, which offered a prize money of USD 12,000, saw World No. 73 defeating his fellow countryman Ashab Irfan by 3-1.

The second-seeded Asim triumphed over third-seeded Ashab with scores of 11-7, 7-11, 4-11, and 4-11. This victory marks Asim Khan's third PSA title of the year and the 10th of his career.

Earlier in 2024, Asim had already clinched two titles, winning the Wild Card Challenger in Washington and the Squash Inspire Challenger in March.