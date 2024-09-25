Pakistan advance to SAFF U17 Championship semi-finals

Pakistan U17 football team. - PFF

Pakistan's U17 football team advanced to the semi-finals of the 2024 SAFF U17 Championship in Bhutan after a commanding 5-1 victory over Sri Lanka in their final group match.

Subhan Kareem opened the scoring for Pakistan in the 20th minute, giving his team a 1-0 lead. Ten minutes later, Mohammad Talha doubled the advantage, making it 2-0. Subhan struck again in the 36th minute, netting his second goal of the match and putting Pakistan ahead 3-0 at halftime.

As the second half began, Sri Lanka's defense faltered, leading to an own goal that pushed Pakistan's lead to 4-0. Abdul Ghani added to the scoreline in the 56th minute, extending Pakistan's lead to 5-0.

Sri Lanka managed to score their lone goal in the 76th minute, but it was too little, too late to challenge Pakistan's dominant performance.

In the previous game, Pakistan ended in a 3-3 draw against Bhutan.

Both teams showcased impressive skills, keeping the fans involved in the game.

Pakistan's Khabib Khan initiated the game after smashing a goal in the 38th minute of the match.

ubhan Kareem followed the footsteps of Khabib and doubled the lead by scoring in the 46th minute.

In regard to this, Bhutan made a strong comeback and equalised the score.

However, the Men in Green eyeing for victory regained the lead with Abdul Samad smashing the third goal in the 67th minute, which was countered by Bhutan ending the match in a draw.

Earlier, Pakistan secured a 1-0 victory over Nepal in their first game.