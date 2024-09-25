Former Pakistan chief selector slams PCB over lack of vision

Mohsin Naqvi during a meeting with Babar Azam. - PCB

Former Chief Selector Haroon Rashid has expressed grave concerns about the current state of Pakistan cricket, stating that the sport is facing numerous challenges that require more than a quick fix.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Rashid emphasised that these issues cannot be resolved in a brief one or two-hour meeting, and pointed to his own past association with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

"Such a situation has never been witnessed before," he remarked, adding that the world is now mocking both the PCB and the national team due to poor management and decision-making.

He specifically criticised recent actions by the PCB, such as starting an Under-19 tournament only to abruptly cancel it, and scheduling a white-ball tournament just before a crucial red-ball series. "It seems that the people at PCB are confused and lack vision," Rashid observed.

The former cricketer called for more in-depth discussions and strategic planning to address the growing concerns. "If we want to improve Pakistan cricket, we need to hold lengthy sessions. A short meeting won’t be enough," he said, adding that after such sessions, the conclusions reached must be implemented to bring about meaningful change.

Rashid also highlighted a lack of unity within the national side, which became apparent during the recent connection camp. "The camp revealed to the world that the team is not united," he noted. "It was made clear that there is no cohesion within the team."

It must be noted that on Monday PCB organised a "Connection Camp" on Monday to enhance communication, collaboration, and performance among the national cricket team members.

PCB's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Salman Naseer, described the camp as timely, considering the busy season ahead for the team.

The day-long session included eight top cricketers: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan and Shan Masood.

Remember, the main goal of the camp was to create a shared vision and mission for Pakistan cricket and to set a clear path for restoring the pride and excellence associated with the team since they achieved Test status in 1952.

This initiative also aimed to inspire young cricketers by having the senior players take on leadership roles, setting an example through their performances on and off the field.