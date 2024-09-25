IND vs BAN: Questions rise around Kanpur Stadium's safety

The stadium's Balcony C is deemed dangerous that it cannot take the weight of all spectators and may collapse. - BCCI

As the second Test between India and Bangladesh nears, questions begin to rise about one of the stands of the Kanpur Stadium which has been declared dangerous.

The Public Works Department (PWD) of Uttar Pradesh has ordered the organisers to not fill the stand due to its poor condition for the second Test set to begin from September 27.

The stadium's Balcony C is deemed dangerous that it cannot take the weight of all spectators and may collapse if they are seated with full capacity.

The department also warned that the balcony might collapse even if 50 people jump on the stand.

According to the Indian Express, Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association CEO Ankit Chatterjee told The Indian Express: "The PWD has raised some issues and we have agreed that we will not sell all the tickets of Balcony."

“We have been told to sell only 1,700 tickets for the stand, which has a capacity of 4,800. The repair work will continue for the next couple of days," he said.

Meanwhile, the floodlights at the Kanpur stadium can also be a problem as around eight of the bulbs near the VIP stand are also not working.

Light has also been an issue in the Kanpur stadium due to lack of visbility owing to the pollution.