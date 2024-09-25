India's women team mentally prepare for T20 World Cup

India women's team lost the Asia Cup final to Sri Lanka in July 2024. - ACC

Indian team's coach says the team was introduced to psychologist as that area needed work

As the T20 Women's World Cup approaches, Indian team's coach Amol Muzumdar has revealed the squad's mental readiness for the upcoming tournament.

Speaking about the team's training camps at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, Muzumdar said that they introduced a psychologist to the players as this was an area that needed work.

The Indian team, which has not won any ICC event, eyes winning the T20 tournament, which is scheduled to take place in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20.

"This was an area which needed work and I am happy that this benefitted [the team] and we received good results," said the coach while speaking during a pre-departure news conference on Tuesday.

Highlighting the mental techniques the team had been using. Muzumdar told Cricbuzz: "We had a camp where we did not touch skills. In that we tried to introduce the psychologist. That is an area we would like to tap into. I was pretty happy with the results, what we had by the end of the camp."

He said that the team did a lot of fitness and fielding in the first camp and the entire 15 days were delegated to that aspect of the game.

"The next camp was just the skill camp where we focused not just on the net session but we also had almost 5 games in 10 days time. So if you ask for game time, we have ticked that box. And we played some very competitive game," said Muzumdar.

The Indian team will be accompanied by a psychologist, Mugdha Bavare, during their trip to UAE for the tournament.