Ballon d’Or 2024: Winner leaked ahead of official ceremony

Vinicius Jr (L) and Jude Bellingham (R) celebrate. - AFP

The winner of the 2024 Ballon d'Or has reportedly already been informed of his triumph, according to reports from Spain.

The ceremony to crown the best player in the world is scheduled for October 28th with the Kopa Trophy and Yashin Trophy also to be presented on the same evening.

Among the favourites for the prestigious individual award is Manchester City’s Rodri, who was instrumental in leading Spain to their first international tournament win in over a decade last summer, before sustaining a season-ending injury.

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham was also considered a frontrunner after a record-breaking debut season at the club. However, it is believed that one of his Real Madrid teammates is set to claim the honour.

According to a report from Marca, via Football Espana, Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr has already been informed that he will secure his first Ballon d'Or title at the ceremony next month.

The 24-year-old played a crucial role in Real Madrid's success last season, with Carlo Ancelotti guiding the team to a La Liga and Champions League double, Vinicius scoring the decisive goal in Madrid’s record-extending 15th European triumph.

Not only was it a successful season in terms of trophies for the winger, but his individual performance was equally impressive. Vinicius ended the 2023-24 campaign with 24 goals and 11 assists for his club. Since Lionel Messi’s win in 2023, Vinicius has contributed 37 goal involvements in 38 games.

If Vinicius is indeed crowned the best player in the world, he will be the first Brazilian to receive the award since Kaka, who won it in 2007 while playing for Real Madrid and AC Milan.

How the Ballon d'Or Winner is decided?

Since its inception in 1956, the Ballon d'Or has recognised the very best in football. Initially intended to celebrate only European talent, the award was expanded in 1995 to include players born outside Europe, provided they played for European clubs. This change allowed George Weah to become the first non-European to win the trophy.

The winner is decided by 100 journalists from FIFA’s top 100-ranked nations. Each journalist selects their top five players from the 30-person shortlist, with each ranking earning a different points value. The top pick receives six points, the second earns four, and the remaining nominees receive diminishing points. The player with the highest total of points is declared the winner.