Shaheen Afridi's fitness to be assessed before Champions One-Day Cup Eliminator

Shaheen Afridi is being taken out of the field. - PCB

FAISALABAD: Fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is leading the Lions in the Champions One-Day Cup, is reportedly recovering well after suffering an injury during the match against the Dolphins.

A delivery from Faheem Ashraf hit his left knee, forcing him to retire hurt. He returned to the crease after a wicket fell but was seen writhing in pain while running between the wickets. Shaheen showed valour and smashed Mir Hamza for consecutive sixes in the 47th over during his 33 not out off 28 balls. In the end, his team fell short by 16 runs.

Pakistan team physio, Cliff Deacon, has been closely monitoring Afridi's condition. His participation in the Champions Cup playoffs will depend on medical clearance from the doctors.

Afridi’s fitness will be assessed by doctors and the physio during today's practice session with the Lions. The first eliminator of the Champions Cup, between the Lions and Stallions, is scheduled for tomorrow.

Shaheen has been struggling with his form recently. In Pakistan’s 0-2 T20I series defeat against England in May, he managed to take just three wickets in two matches, with an economy rate of eight. During the T20 World Cup, Pakistan exited at the group stage, following a humiliating loss to co-hosts USA. Shaheen had a rather average tournament, claiming five wickets in four matches.

His most recent appearance for Pakistan was in the disappointing 0-2 Test series loss at home to Bangladesh. The left-arm pacer featured in the first Test, where he took only two wickets, but was dropped for the second match. Head coach Jason Gillespie explained that the pacer was "working on a few things".

Shaheen regained his touch in the Champions Cup, claiming nine wickets in four matches.

In the post-match interview after his injury, Afridi revealed that he was fine and gave an update: "My knee is fine. I had dived earlier in the outfield so I already had a cut with swelling, then it got hit while batting so it was paining a bit."