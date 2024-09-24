Asjad Iqbal crushes India's Malkeet Singh to reach IBSF World Six Red Snooker Championship Final

Asjad Iqbal secured his place in the final with a comprehensive 6-0 victory. - File

KARACHI: Pakistan's Asjad Iqbal delivered a masterclass performance to overpower India's Malkeet Singh in the semi-final of the IBSF World Six Red Snooker Championship, being held in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, securing his place in the final with a comprehensive 6-0 victory on Tuesday.

Iqbal dominated every frame, starting with a comfortable 49-18 win in the first.

He continued dismantling Singh's defence, claiming the subsequent frames with scores of 38-34, 46-13, 40-31, 52-13, and finishing with a clean sweep at 45-0 in the sixth frame. Iqbal’s brilliant form was highlighted by a 40-point break in the final frame, further emphasizing his dominance.

Singh struggled throughout the match, unable to mount any significant challenge or secure a single frame, as Iqbal kept the pressure on from start to finish.

Earlier, in the quarter-finals, Iqbal had defeated Cyprus' Michael Georgiou 5-2, setting the stage for his semi-final triumph.

With this emphatic victory, Iqbal now advances to the final, where he is seen as a top contender for the title.