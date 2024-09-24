PAK vs ENG: Khurram Shahzad, Aamir Jamal declared fit ahead of England series

Khurram Shahzad suffered an injury during the second Test against Bangladesh. - PCB

LAHORE: Fast bowler Khurram Shahzad has been declared fit and is available for selection ahead of Pakistan's upcoming Test series against England, Geo News reported on Tuesday citing sources.

It is also reported that Aamir Jamal is being considered for selection after recovering from fitness issues.

Jamal has regained full fitness and recently participated in two matches of the Champions One Day Cup. Shahzad, however, was rested during the tournament with the England series in mind, and his medical reports have been cleared.

Jamal missed the series against Bangladesh due to fitness problems, having sustained an injury while playing county cricket. Shahzad also suffered an injury during the second Test against Bangladesh, but he has since fully recovered.

The announcement of Pakistan's squad for the England series is expected in the coming days. The national team is set to report in Multan on October 2 to begin preparations for the series. England's team will also arrive in Pakistan on the same day.

Remember, PCB confirm the schedule last week. The second Test, which was originally planned at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi from October 15-19, will now be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The remaining two Tests will be played as originally planned, i.e. October 7-11 in Multan and October 24-28 in Rawalpindi.

The match has been shifted from Karachi to Multan as the National Bank Stadium is undergoing a major facelift for next year’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025, which will also be played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Revised schedule:

Oct 7-11 – First Test, Multan

Oct 15-19 – Second Test, Multan

Oct 24-28 – Third Test, Rawalpindi

England Squad

Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Ben Stokes (c), Brydon Carse, Rehan Ahmed, Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Josh Hull, Jack Leach, Matthew Potts, Shoaib Bashir, and Olly Stone.