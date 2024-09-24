PFF confirms provisional squad SAFF Women’s Championship

Pakistan women's football team re scheduled to face India on October 17 and Bangladesh on October 20. - PFF

FAISALABAD: The Pakistan Football Federation on Monday announced a 24-player provisional squad for the upcoming South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Women’s Championship, set to take place in mid-October in Nepal.

The national team will begin a training camp in Islamabad on October 1 to prepare for the tournament, where they are scheduled to face India on October 17 and Bangladesh on October 20.

Forward Nadia Khan makes her return to the squad after recovering from an injury. Players invited for the camp include three goalkeepers: Nisha Ashraf, Mafiha Parveen, and Romeesa Khan. Defenders Kyla Siddiqi, Mishal Bhatti, Sara Khan, and Nazalia Siddiqi have also been invited. The midfield consists of Suha Hirani, Maria Khan, Sana Mahdi, Aamna Hanif, Rameen Fareed, and Kainat Bukhari.

The forward line features Nadia Khan, Zahemina Malik, Isra Khan, Anmol Hira, Anushe Usman, Iman Mustafa, and Aaliya Sadiq.

Notable absentees include Zulfiya Nazir, due to personal commitments, and Aliza Sabir, who is unavailable because of exams.

This will be Pakistan's first international appearance since September 2023, and the championship provides an opportunity for the team to make a mark in the region.