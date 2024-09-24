Medical specialist reveals reason behind Ronaldo, Messi successful careers

Lionel Messi (L) and Cristiano Ronaldo (R). -Reuters

A medical expert Eduard Estivill unveiled the reason behind the successful careers of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentine Lionel Messi.



Speaking on the Endor Podcast, the medical professional highlighted the sleeping patterns the reason behind success of the Ballon d’Or winners.

"Messi, for example, sleeps 11 hours including naps. Ronaldo does the same, he even has a sleep coach who tells him how many hours he needs to sleep. They use a lot of energy and they need to recover. Although people think footballers work little, it's not true because training consumes a lot. It was discovered that one of the causes of muscle injuries was precisely the few hours of sleep."

Despite being older in their soccer careers, the legendary players are making headlines because of their uncountable achievements.

The Al Nassr captain has recently smashed his 900th goal of his career with his “super kick” and is eyeing to break the records by hitting 1000 goals before ending his career.

Meanwhile, the Inter Miami attacker has recorded seven goals in six games for his club.

It is worth noting that the UEFA Player of the Year has recently denied the rumors about retiring any time soon despite turning 40 this February.

The FIFA world cup winner representative will be blowing candles for his 38th birthday and instead of having plans to retire the forward is gearing up for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.