Erling Haaland escapes FA ban after heated argument during match against Arsenal

Erling Haaland and Gabriel Magalhaes in an argument. -X/@ManCityMen

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland escaped FA ban after heated argument during match against Arsenal on Sunday.



In response to the late equalizer smashed by John Stones, the Norwegian professional footballer grabbed the ball and directed towards the Arsenal player Gabriel Magalhaes’ head.

The English professional footballer Stones smashed goal in the 98th minute which ended up in a draw.

Meanwhile, the incident sparked controversy and both teams got into argument which continued till the end.

The striker of Premier League added a period to the heated conversation, provoking the Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta, saying, “Stay humble eh”.

In addition, Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus disregarded the comments made by his former fellow player about Arsenal’s manager.

This led to heated conversation between both the players and had to be separated.

In regard to this incident, the 24-year-old was under hot waters, but the Football Association has confirmed that Haaland will not face any punishment in respect to his act.

Additionally, the incident was already reviewed in real-time by VAR official, John Brooks, who did not deem the player deserving of a red card.

Alongside City, Arsenal also avoided any disciplinary action considering that there was no specific incident during the match.