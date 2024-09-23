Pakistan-Bhutan draw in thrilling SAFF U-17 Championship Clash

Pakistan U17 Football Team. - PFF

In a thrilling encounter at the SAFF U-17 Championship 2024 held in Bhutan, Pakistan ended in a 3-3 draw against Bhutan.



Both teams showcased impressive skills, keeping the fans involved in the game.

Pakistan's Khabib Khan initiated the game after smashing a goal in the 38th minute of the match.

Subhan Kareem followed the footsteps of Khabib and doubled the lead by scoring in the 46th minute.

In regard to this, Bhutan made a strong comeback and equalised the score.

However, the Men in Green eyeing for victory regained the lead with Abdul Samad smashing the third goal in the 67th minute, which was countered by Bhutan ending the match in a draw.

Earlier, Pakistan secured a 1-0 victory over Nepal in their first game of the 2024 SAFF U17 Championship held in Bhutan. The SAFF U-17 Championship serves as a crucial platform for South Asian nations to nurture young talent and provide valuable international exposure to emerging footballers.

Remember, the PFF had to wait for the government's no-objection certificate (NOC), which is required for the team's participation, and it was granted earlier on September 16.

The PSB declined to issue the existing NOC request, instructing the PFF to resubmit their application with complete documentation.

The PFF sent a letter to the PSB on August 22, requesting the NOC. However, the PSB notified the PFF via email on September 6 that the application was received after the designated timeframe set for such a process and was incomplete.

The PSB stated that the NOC request was belated and did not include the required signatures from the PFF NC Chairman, which is mandatory under the rules.

Pakistan will be facing Sri Lanka in their final group stage match on September 25.

It is worth noting that the crucial match will determine their qualification in the tournament.