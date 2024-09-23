PCB holds successful Connection Camp to boost team morale, performance

Babar Azam with Gary Kirsten. - PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) organised a "Connection Camp" on Monday to enhance communication, collaboration, and performance among the national cricket team members.

PCB's Chief Operating Officer (COO), Salman Naseer, described the camp as timely, considering the busy season ahead for the team.

"We have a hectic schedule, and it was the right moment to sit together and discuss matters," said Naseer. He added that everyone recognises the need for improved performance and that the camp provided an opportunity to address these challenges.

Gary Kirsten, the white-ball coach for the Pakistan team, praised the initiative, calling it a great success. "The connection camp was brilliant. We spoke about supporting each other, and I believe we’ve largely achieved the purpose of this gathering. Everyone has shown real commitment to restore the pride of Pakistan cricket," Kirsten remarked.

Jason Gillespie, the red-ball coach involved in the camp, echoed Kirsten's sentiments, highlighting the importance of fostering a stronger bond within the team. "It was a wonderful opportunity to sit down together. We need to connect with each other, and this was the right time to do so," Gillespie stated.

The day-long session included eight top cricketers: Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan and Shan Masood.

Remember, the main goal of the camp was to create a shared vision and mission for Pakistan cricket and to set a clear path for restoring the pride and excellence associated with the team since they achieved Test status in 1952.

This initiative also aimed to inspire young cricketers by having the senior players take on leadership roles, setting an example through their performances on and off the field.