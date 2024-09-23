WATCH: Babar Azam reveals essentials part of his kit bag

Babar Azam reveals the reason behind his extraordinary performance. -Facebook/ChampionsCup

Pakistan's white-ball captain Babar Azam unveiled the essentials part of his kit bag that helps him to score runs across the globe.

The 29-year-old showed the essentials he has carried to play the Champions Cup in a video posted on an official Facebook page.

While revealing, the star batter said: "I usually carry 7 to 8 kit bags on my tours. This is my thigh pad, which I recently changed. I used the old one for almost a year and a half. These pads and the helmet from Gray-Nicolls are really good.

"When it comes to gloves, in this weather, you need to carry 7 to 8 pairs. I have three pairs of spikes for batting—one for practice, one that I'm wearing, and another in my bag. The rest of my kit includes catching gloves, an elbow guard, and some other basic stuff."



Meanwhile, in the ongoing tournament, the top-order batter is representing the Stallions.

Recently, in the seventh fixture of the Champions Cup in Faisalabad, Babar, 29, showed his extraordinary skills by scoring 104 runs off 100 balls after smashing 7 boundaries and 3 sixes.

He was awarded the Player of the Match over his performance against the Dolphins on Thursday.

Despite criticism, the star cricketer didn't give up which led his team to win the match by 174 runs.

Babar's team will be playing their next match against the Lions led by Shaheen Shah Afridi on September 25 at the Iqbal Stadium. The loser of this game will be knocked out of the competition.