Lions charged for slow over-rate in Champions One-Day Cup

Captain of Lions Shaheen Afridi reacts on the field. - PCB

The Shaheen Afridi-led Lions have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in their Sunday match against the Dolphins during the ongoing Champions One-Day Cup.

Despite losing the match by 16 runs, the Lions still secured a spot in the playoff stage on Sunday evening at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad.

“The Lions have been fined for slow over-rate in their September 22 game of Champions One-Day Cup against the Engro Dolphins,” the PCB’s press release stated.

“The charges were levelled by the on-field umpires Faisal Aafreedi and Imtiaz Iqbal as the Lions were found to be one over short of the stipulated time.

“All the eleven playing members of the Shaheen Shah Afridi-led team have been fined five per cent of their match fees as per article 2.22 of the PCB Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which deals with over-rate offences.”

Notably, Lions’ all-rounder Khushdil Shah scored a blistering half-century, however, Abbas Afridi held on to his nerves to steer the Dolphins to a thrilling last-over victory.

In this crucial game, chasing 327 runs, the Lions needed to score 260 or more in order to qualify for the playoff stage, which they did in the 47th over but fell 16 runs short as they finished 310-8 in 50 overs.

The Lions will face the Stallions in Wednesday’s eliminator, meanwhile, Tuesday’s Qualifier will be played between the Markhors and the Panthers.