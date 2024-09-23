Kamran Ghulam hopeful for national team selection after performances in Champions Cup

Kamran Ghulam. - PCB

FAISALABAD: Batter Kamran Ghulam, who has notched two centuries for Markhors in the ongoing Champions One-Day Cup, has expressed his optimism for future selection in the national cricket team.

Despite consistent performances, the right-handed batter awaits a call from the selectors, confident that his time will come when the decision-makers see fit.

"My job is to perform; I’ve been delivering for three years," he stated during a media interaction in Faisalabad.

Kamran has vowed to remain focused on his game. He mentioned that the tournament provides a great platform for young talent, and he is determined to keep up his top-level play. "I’m not taking any additional pressure during the playoffs, and the team's environment is excellent," he said.

He further highlighted the importance of fitness in modern cricket, stating, "If you're not fit, you can't play in all three formats. Only fit players can deliver consistent performances." Kamran also praised the Faisalabad pitch for being supportive to both batters and bowlers, which adds to the competitive nature of the tournament.

It must be noted that the round matches are completed on Sunday and the action will move to playoffs.

Qualifier – September 24: Markhors vs Panthers,

Eliminator 1 – September 25: Stallions vs Lions

Eliminator 2 – September 27: Loser of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 1

Final – September 29: Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 2