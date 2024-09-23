Sublime Carlos Alcaraz delivers Laver Cup for Team Europe

Team Europe clinched their fifth Laver Cup title.-Reuters

BERLIN: Carlos Alcaraz beat Taylor Fritz 6-2 7-5 to hand Team Europe a 13-11 victory over Team World in the Laver Cup in the last session of the tournament on Sunday.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Alcaraz romped through a one-sided first set before finishing off U.S. Open finalist Fritz as Team Europe clinched their fifth Laver Cup title.

"It's been great. Obviously, we came here as a group, all of us to win the Laver Cup. I'm pretty happy. I think everybody, for us, is," said Alcaraz. "I mean, it's been a really tough one... we almost lost."

Team World looked in a commanding position on Saturday when Ben Shelton and Alejandro Tabilo defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud to put them 8-4 up.

However, captain Bjorn Borg's Team Europe came into the final day of competition full of fight and Alcaraz teamed up with Ruud to defeat Americans Shelton and Frances Tiafoe 6-2 7-6(6) in the early doubles match to take three points and reduce the deficit to 8-7.

Team World extended their lead when Shelton beat Daniil Medvedev 6-7(6) 7-5 10-7 putting the team captained by John McEnroe within touching distance of a third consecutive title.

However, Alexander Zverev gave Team Europe hope when he overcame Tiafoe 6-7(5) 7-5 10-5 to send the competition into a thrilling final session where French Open and Wimbledon champion Alcaraz wrapped up victory.

Next year's Laver Cup takes place in San Francisco.