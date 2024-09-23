Erling Haaland equals Cristiano Ronaldo's record

Haaland and Ronaldo netted 100 goals each while representing Man City and Real Madrid, respectively. - AFP

Erling Haaland now stands shoulder to shoulder with footballing greatness, as the Manchester City striker reached another milestone on Sunday with his goal against Arsenal, drawing level with none other than Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Etihad Stadium has become Haaland’s fortress, with the prodigy already amassing 70 goal involvements in just 51 matches since joining the reigning champions.

Haaland is in exceptional form, having scored nine goals in his opening four Premier League matches this season, including consecutive hat-tricks.

His nine goals also broke Wayne Rooney’s record of eight goals in Manchester United’s first four matches of the 2011/12 season, setting a Premier League record for the most goals scored in a team’s first four matches of a campaign.

His goal against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal in the ninth minute today took his overall tally for City to an astounding 100 in just 105 appearances, matching another legendary scorer: Cristiano Ronaldo.

The former Manchester United forward set his record not at Old Trafford, but with “Los Blancos” at Real Madrid, netting a century of goals in only 105 matches for the club.

The Portuguese great would go on to establish himself as the all-time leading goalscorer in the illustrious history of the club, finishing his career there with an incredible 451 goals in 438 competitive appearances.