'No pressure from big teams in T20 World Cup': Fatima Sana

LAHORE: Pakistan women's cricket team captain, Fatima Sana, has said that there is no pressure from the big teams in the tough group of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup and they just need to play fearless cricket.

Speaking to Geo News before departing for Dubai, Sana stated that she feels no pressure due to her captaincy, as she has led the team before. "I have a lot of support from the management and the players, so it doesn’t feel different."

She mentioned that there is no pressure from the big teams in the group, and on match day, they just need to perform well. "We should believe in playing well and carry that belief forward. When you play against a strong team, you play with more intensity. When facing a team like Australia, you must focus on giving your best."

Pakistan's group in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup includes Australia, India, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka.

"Last time we lost to India, but before that, we also won. We always have a good contest with India, and on the day, if we play well, the victory will be ours," she added.

Meanwhile, senior all-rounder Nida Dar opined that they must play with composure and control their nerves. "We have played against Sri Lanka and India several times and have also won against New Zealand, so they have the experience and points to perform well against these teams this time."

"Our morale is high, and we are confident," she added saying recently played a series against South Africa, learning a lot from it, and they are match-ready.

The all-rounder remarked that everyone gets excited about the match against India, and the players give their all because everyone is watching.

"The match against India is also an opportunity to become a hero, and it will be a good contest. The conditions in Dubai and Sharjah suit us, and we will try their best to win the match," she said.

Meanwhile, batter Sidra Ameen said that whether the opponent is big or small, there is always pressure in mega events.

"The aim will be to stay composed and perform to the best of our abilities."

"The series against South Africa went well overall, and we need to keep things under control," She concluded by recalling that there was a tough contest against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup, and now they hope to play well and win.

Pakistan squad for ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024:

Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sundhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal (subject to fitness), Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan

Traveling reserve: Najiha Alvi (wicket-keeper)

Non-traveling reserves: Rameen Shamim and Umm-e-Hani

Pakistan’s schedule of matches:

3 Oct – vs Sri Lanka, Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

6 Oct – vs India, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

11 Oct – vs Australia, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

14 Oct – vs New Zealand, Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai