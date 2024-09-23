SL vs NZ: Updated World Test Championship points table after Sri Lanka beat New Zealand

Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews greets New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra after his dismissal on 92. - AFP

Sri Lanka have triumphed over New Zealand in a thrilling Test match at Galle, climbing to No.3 in the 2023-25 World Test Championship standings. Here’s the updated WTC table following the first SL vs NZ Test.

Sri Lanka secured a memorable 63-run victory against New Zealand on Monday. Opting to bat first, the hosts posted 305 in their opening innings, only to concede a narrow 35-run lead. In their second innings, they set a total of 309, with half-centuries from Dimuth Karunaratne, Dinesh Chandimal, and Angelo Mathews.

New Zealand were set a target of 274 to gain a series lead but found themselves in trouble at 96-6. Rachin Ravindra played a fine knock of 92, holding one end firm even as wickets fell at the other. The Black Caps needed 68 runs with two wickets in hand when play resumed on Monday morning, but Prabath Jayasuriya quickly dismissed Ravindra and William O'Rourke in the space of 2.1 overs, sealing a 63-run win for Sri Lanka.

Following the win, Sri Lanka’s points percentage (PCT) rose to 50, with 48 points from eight Tests. They’ve won four matches and lost four in the ongoing World Test Championship, currently sitting behind India and Australia. They were in fourth place before the Test, after Bangladesh’s defeat to India in Chennai, but have now moved up to third.

World Test Championship Standings

WTC Points Table. - ESPNCricinfo

New Zealand, meanwhile, have dropped to fourth with a PCT of 42.85. They have won three of their seven Tests in the current WTC, with four losses.

The next match in the series will be played on 26th September at the same venue.