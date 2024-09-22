British-Pakistani Hamzah Sheeraz clinches Middleweight European Boxing title against Tyler Denny

Hamzah Sheeraz featuring his Middleweight European Boxing title. -WorldBoxingCouncil

British-Pakistani boxer Hamzah Sheeraz got his hands on the Middleweight European Boxing title after gaining victory against British boxer Tyler Denny on Sunday.

The undefeated middleweight sent his British opponent to the canvas twice before overcoming him via technical knockout at the London's Wembley Stadium.

The right cross and left hook combination early in the first round resulted in the first knockdown. Sheeraz downed southpaw Denny once more in the second round with a powerful left hook. Referee Mark Bates declared the bout over and waved it off, despite the fact that the latter was able to stand again.

Hamzah, 25, on the contrary had 20 wins from 20 fights. This fight against Denny has added one to the total, making it 21-0.

Previously in May, the 25-year-old, defeated Austin “Ammo” Williams at the Queensberry v Matchroom event in Riyadh.

Along with European title, Hamzah has also won the Commonwealth and WBC ‘Silver’ titles.

On the contrary, Denny, 33, dropped to 19-3-3 and lost the strap. The defeat on Sunday broke the English athlete’s six-fight winning streak.