Mohsin Naqvi to lead Connection Camp for Pakistan cricket's future vision

Connection Camp is scheduled on Monday. -PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is set to host a high-level Connection Camp at a local hotel on Monday.

The strategy behind this plan is to establish a roadmap for the future of Pakistan cricket.

The session will feature white-ball format captain Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and red-ball captain Shan Masood.

Additionally, head coaches Jason Gillespie and Gary Kirsten, assistant coach Azhar Mahmood, and High-Performance specialist David Reid will be in attendance.

Alongside PCB’s leadership team, Chairman Moshin Naqvi will be leading the session.

In regard to this, Naqvi stated that: “The Connection Camp is a critical step toward unifying our approach to restore Pakistan cricket to its former glory. Our aim is to identify key issues, foster open dialogue and collectively agree on a strategic path forward.

“By addressing these challenges directly, we will establish clear, actionable goals that meet the expectations of our passionate cricket fans.”

Adding on, he assured that the board is optimistic that such a session will affect the player management and team performance in a positive way.

Naqvi further added: “This is the first step in an ongoing journey to reshape Pakistan cricket. The PCB will continue these collaborative efforts to ensure long-term success, keeping fans at the heart of our mission.”

In addition, Pakistan's red-ball captain Shan Masood said: “This is an important moment for us as players. We’re fully committed to working with the PCB to reignite the pride and passion that Pakistan cricket is known for. These discussions will help us set a strong course for the future and we are excited to be part of this collaborative effort.

“The outcomes of the session will include performance benchmarks, player development programmes and strategies to enhance grassroots cricket. This initiative aligns with the PCB’s vision to not only improve immediate team performance but also ensure long-term sustainability of excellence in the sport.”

Moreover, the red-ball head coach Jason Gillespie believes that this camp allows open dialogue between the coaches and players.

He said: “We’re all striving toward the same goal - raising the standard of Pakistan cricket and creating a culture of winning.”

Similarly, Pakistan’s white-ball coach expressed delight over the forthcoming camp.

“As a coach, it is my responsibility to setup the best environment possible for the players to thrive. We will focus on refining our approach in white-ball cricket to meet the standards of the highest levels of international competition. Most importantly, we will do everything possible to ensure the people of Pakistan are proud of their national team,” Kirsten said.