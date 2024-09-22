World Test Championship points table after India defeat Bangladesh

India defeated Bangladesh in the first Test by 280 runs scheduled from September 19 till 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Following India’s achievement against Bangladesh, the Rohit Sharma-led side continue to lead the points table of the World Test Championship.

The Tigers, who jumped to fourth position in the points table after defeating Pakistan in the Test series, have now slipped to the sixth following their setback against India.



WTC Points Table 2023-25

World Test Championship. -Espncricinfo

Batting first, the Men in Blue gave an extraordinary performance scoring 376 within 91.2 overs in the first innings.

With Yashasvi Jaiswal making 56 off 118 balls after hitting four boundaries while the captain Rohit Sharma could only make 6 runs off 19 balls and was caught in the 5th over by Najmul Hossain Shanto.

In addition, the 199-run partnership of Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin impacted the total score in a positive way.

Jadeja eyeing a century ended up scoring 86 for 124 after smashing 10 boundaries and two sixes while Ashwin made 113 off 133 with 11 fours and two sixes.

With ball, the Tigers’ Taskin Ahmed bagged three wickets while Hasan Mahmud dismissed five Indians.

Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz took one each.

Meanwhile, in the first innings Najmul Hossain Shanto and Co made 149 all out within 47.1 overs after opting to field first.

The team delivered a mediocre performance with Shadman Islam getting bowled after scoring 2 runs on the final ball of the first over delivered by Jasprit Bumrah.

The highest score was made by the former captain of Bangladesh Shakib Al Hasan, making 32 runs off 64 balls after smashing 5 boundaries.

Rest of the players were not even able to score 30 runs for the team.

In the first innings, Bumrah dismissed four players while Mohammad Siraj, Akash Deep, and Jadeja bagged 2 each.

On the contrary, in the second innings, India scored 287 within 64 overs with Shubman Gill (119) and Rishabh Pant (109) making centuries.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli headed towards the pavilion after making 17 runs and the captain scored only 5 runs.

Meanwhile, Taskin Ahmed and Nahid Rana took one wicket each while Mehidy Hasan Miraz bagged two wickets.

During the run-chase, the Tigers made 234 within 62.1 overs.

Even Shanto’s 82 runs didn’t help the team to win the match.

Bumrah took one wicket while Ashwin bagged six and Jadeja dismissed three players.

Earlier in August, Bangladesh whitewashed the two-match Test series against Pakistan.

It is worth noting that the ongoing series between the Tigers and the Men in Blue is part of the World Test Championship final.