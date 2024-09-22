Georgina Rodriguez expresses relief after her beau Cristiano Ronaldo's Al Nassr transfer

Georgina Rodriguez satisfied after Ronaldo's shift to Al Nassr. — AFP

Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez has expressed relief over his partner’s shift from Manchester United to Al Nassr.

Earlier, the Portuguese forward’s famous feud with the Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag affected his fans, leaving them disheartened.

However, the Spanish model termed it a positive change for their family.

Speaking in the latest season of I Am Georgina on Netflix, the 30-year-old said: "When Cristiano told me that he'd be playing for Al Nassr, I was so relieved. Because I really wanted to leave Manchester."

Despite tensions after the exit from the Old Trafford, Rodriguez was optimistic about the new chapter.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner and his girlfriend have been together since 2016 and share two children.

Rodriguez is also the step-mother to three of Ronaldo’s other children.

In an interview released on his recently launched YouTube channel, the Al Nassr striker referred to Rodriguez as his wife, while casually discussing his morning routine.

Rodriguez, 30, further highlighted that it was hard adjusting in Saudi Arabia, however, they gradually adapted to the new location.

The 39-year-old's record $200 million contract with Al Nassr provided a lifestyle filled with opportunities.

Previously in 2022, the Argentine-Spanish model appreciated the facilities they were enjoying in the English city because of Manchester United.

"The good thing is that we live near to the children's school. In Italy, we lived further away. I'm living my dream right now,” she said.

Despite the bittersweet exit to Ronaldo’s career, Rodriguez recalled their time with former club by wearing Ronaldo’s iconic No.7 jersey during Fashion Week earlier this year.

Recently, the Al Nassr captain made a strong comeback against Al-Ettifaq, leading his team to a 3-0 win in the Saudi Pro League after missing his match against Al Shorta due to viral infection.

The Ronaldo-led side is all set to face Al Wehda on Friday, September 27.