ATP roundup: Top seed Lorenzo Musetti advances at Chengdu Open

Lorenzo Musetti defeats Cristopher O'Connell in China. -Instagram/lore_musetti

Italian Lorenzo Musetti rallied past Australian Christopher O'Connell 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the round of 16 at the Chengdu Open in China Saturday.

The top-seeded Musetti recorded 33 winners, while O'Connell committed 45 unforced errors. Musetti advances to face France's Adrian Mannarino, who made the quarterfinals as the fifth seed with a 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-4 victory over China's Yi Zhou.

Juncheng Shang will represent China in the quarters after defeating No. 8 Roman Safiullin of Russia 5-7, 6-3, 6-3. His opponent will be No. 2 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, a 6-4, 6-4 winner against Argentina's Federico Agustin Gomez.

China's Zhizhen Zhang survived a bracket full of carnage Saturday, defeating Italian Mattia Bellucci 6-3, 6-0 on the strength of six aces and four of 11 break points converted. Zhang advanced to the quarterfinals, where he'll face Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, who defeated Mitchell Krueger 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Top seed Holger Rune of Denmark was upended by Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-5, 6-4. Rune struck five double faults and was outscored on total points won 84-68.

Uchiyama's opponent will be Croatia's Marin Cilic, who upset eighth-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 6-4, 6-1.

