ATP roundup: Top seed Lorenzo Musetti advances at Chengdu Open

Musetti rallies past Australia's Christopher O'Connell to face France's Adrian Mannarino

By Reuters
September 22, 2024
Lorenzo Musetti defeats Cristopher O'Connell in China. -Instagram/lore_musetti

Italian Lorenzo Musetti rallied past Australian Christopher O'Connell 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (4) in the round of 16 at the Chengdu Open in China Saturday.

The top-seeded Musetti recorded 33 winners, while O'Connell committed 45 unforced errors. Musetti advances to face France's Adrian Mannarino, who made the quarterfinals as the fifth seed with a 7-6 (3), 2-6, 6-4 victory over China's Yi Zhou.

Juncheng Shang will represent China in the quarters after defeating No. 8 Roman Safiullin of Russia 5-7, 6-3, 6-3. His opponent will be No. 2 seed Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, a 6-4, 6-4 winner against Argentina's Federico Agustin Gomez.

China's Zhizhen Zhang survived a bracket full of carnage Saturday, defeating Italian Mattia Bellucci 6-3, 6-0 on the strength of six aces and four of 11 break points converted. Zhang advanced to the quarterfinals, where he'll face Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena, who defeated Mitchell Krueger 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Top seed Holger Rune of Denmark was upended by Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama 7-5, 6-4. Rune struck five double faults and was outscored on total points won 84-68.

Uchiyama's opponent will be Croatia's Marin Cilic, who upset eighth-seeded Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan 6-4, 6-1.

