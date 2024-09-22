Champions One-Day Cup: Panthers move up in points table after defeating Stallions

Panthers surpass Stallions in points table of the Champions One-Day Cup. -PCB

The Panthers made their way back to the second spot in the points table after defeating the Stallions by 20 runs on Saturday at the Iqbal Stadium.

This marks to be the Panthers third consecutive win in the Champions One-Day Cup.

Stallions managed 324 in reply to Panthers 344/7 after Zaman Khan's late cameo gave them a hope of a miracle run chase.

Mohammad Haris and Co. are at No.3 on the points table, with 28 points.

Champions One-Day Cup 2024 Points Table



Champions One-Day Cup. - Espncricinfo

Saim Ayub led the Panthers in the absence of Shadab Khan, and powered his side to 344/7.

The 22-year-old made a century after deciding to bat first.

Saim crafted a stunning 156 off 130 balls, which included 13 shots towards the boundaries and 7 sixes at strike rate of 120.

In regard to this, Saim received the Player of the Match award in the post-match presentation.

Alongside Saim, Azan Awais contributed a steady 51 off 77 deliveries. Together, they put on a strong 138-run partnership for the first wicket before Awais was dismissed by Abrar Ahmed.

Azan’s wicket brought Usman Khan to the stadium. He added further firepower, smashing 75 off just 47 balls, with 8 fours and 4 sixes.

Stallions’ Zaman Khan ended up taking four wickets while Jahandad Khan and Abrar Ahmed took one each.

Chasing the target, Stallions Tayyab Tahir scored 109 runs off 120 balls while Hussain Talat contributed 63 runs to the total score of the team.

Additionally, Zaman Khan eyeing for a half century was caught by Abdul Bangaizai when Mubasir Khan threw the third ball of 49th over.

The other players were not even able to score a half century for the team.

The innings wrapped up with Mohammad Ali being run out for a duck on the last ball, leaving the team all out for 324 in 49.3 overs.

Remember, the Markhors continue to lead the table, despite their first defeat against the Lions by 35 runs.

Continuing with the table, Stallions are followed by Lions on No.4 with 12 points while the Dolphins remain on number five in the points table with zero points.