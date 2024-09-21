Champions One-Day Cup: Panthers beat Stallions in high-scoring thriller

Players of Panthers celebrate Shan Masood's wicket. - PCB

Panthers inched Stallions by 20 runs to win their third consecutive game of the Champions One-Day Cup at Faisalabad's Iqbal Stadium.



Stallions managed 324 in reply to Panthers 344/7 after Zaman Khan's late cameo gave them a hope of a miracle run chase.

Earlier, Saim Ayub, who led the Panthers in the absence of Shadab Khan, powered his side to 344/7 on the back of mammoth century.

The 22-year-old led from the front and took on the Stallions' bowlers throughout after he decided to bat first.

Saim crafted a stunning 156 off 130 balls, which included 13 boundaries and 7 sixes at a strike rate of 120. His commanding innings anchored the Panthers' batting, laying a solid foundation for a massive total.

Saim was well supported by Azan Awais, who contributed a steady 51 off 77 deliveries. Together, they put on a strong 138-run partnership for the first wicket before Awais was dismissed by Abrar Ahmed.

Usman Khan added further firepower, smashing 75 off just 47 balls, laced with 8 fours and 4 sixes, boosting the Panthers' momentum. His aggressive knock helped propel the team towards a competitive score, especially after Saim’s solid groundwork.

After Usman’s dismissal at 254 in the 39th over, Mubasir Khan added 18 off 15 balls, but a series of quick wickets followed. Saim eventually fell in the 46th over, caught by Jahandad off Zaman Khan’s bowling.

Following his departure, a mini-collapse ensued, with Amad Butt (2), Haider Ali (8), and Arafat Minhas (1) falling in quick succession.

Despite the middle-order stutter, Rizwan Mehmood's unbeaten 14 off 9 balls helped Panthers finish strong.

Zaman Khan was the pick of the bowlers for the opposition, claiming four crucial wickets.

The Panthers’ chase saw a rollercoaster of emotions, with captain Mohammad Haris setting the tone early. However, after a brisk start, Haris was dismissed for 19 off 14 balls, caught by Amad Butt off Ali Raza’s bowling.

His opening partner Shan Masood struggled to get going, scoring 8 off 11 deliveries before also falling to Ali Raza, leaving the Panthers at 33/2.

Babar Azam followed soon after, contributing just 5 runs from 9 balls before being caught by Rizwan Mehmood off Mohammad Hasnain.

With the top order crumbling at 37/3, it was Hussain Talat who began to steady the ship. Talat played a composed knock of 63 from 72 deliveries, anchoring the innings alongside Tayyab Tahir, who became the standout performer.

Tahir’s brilliant century — a composed 109 off 120 balls, including eight fours and four sixes — powered the Panthers to a strong position. His well-timed strokes and resilience helped guide the middle order as Talat and he shared a crucial partnership that took the Panthers to 194/4 when Talat was dismissed by Mubasir Khan.

Tahir carried on until falling to Arafat Minhas at 231/5.

As the innings progressed, Adil Amin’s quickfire 23 from 19 balls and Jahandad Khan’s handy 24 from 19 balls kept the momentum going.

The real fireworks, however, came from Zaman Khan, who unleashed a blistering assault at the death, smashing 42 runs from just 16 balls, including one four and six towering sixes.

The innings wrapped up with Mohammad Ali being run out for a duck on the last ball, leaving the team all out for 324 in 49.3 overs.

Mubasir took three wickets while Hasnain and Ali took two each.

The final round match between Lions and Dolphins will be held tomorrow before action moves to the playoffs from Tuesday.