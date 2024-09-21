Misbah-ul-Haq leaves Champions One-Day Cup midway to attend charity events in USA

Misbah-ul-Haq during the charity event in USA. - AUTHOR

FAISALABAD: Former Pakistan cricket captain and current mentor of the Markhors team, Misbah-ul-Haq, has departed for the USA, leaving the ongoing Champions Cup to attend charity events, Geo News reported on Saturday.

According to sources, Misbah had left with the permission and approval of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to attend priorly scheduled charity events in the U.S.

A PCB source confirmed that when Misbah was being appointed as a mentor for the Champions Cup, he had informed the PCB of his pre-existing commitments, including the one in the U.S. during the Champions Cup window.

However, Misbah's decision has received some criticism as well. Many fans on social media have criticised the former captain, questioning his priorities. Critics argue that while Misbah is being paid a significant amount as a mentor, he should have prioritised his role in the Champions Cup.

PCB insiders have added that Misbah will return soon, and he is expected to rejoin the team.

Remember, Markhors faced their first defeat against the Lions yesterday by 35 runs. They are at the top of the points table with 38 points and have qualified for the next round

The Stallions are ahead of the Panthers with 28 points after winning two out of three matches while the Shadab Khan-led side are at third with 23 points.

The Lions are at fourth with 12 points while the Dolphins are yet to register a win.