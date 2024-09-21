Asjad Iqbal, Awais Muneer shine on opening day of IBSF World 6 Red Snooker Championship

Pakistan's cueist Awais Munir. - FILE

Pakistan’s Asjad Iqbal and Awais Muneer delivered stellar performances on the opening day of the IBSF World 6 Red Snooker Championship 2024, securing victories in their respective matches.

Asjad Iqbal comfortably defeated Mongolia’s Ulziitogtokh Davaasuren with a 4-1 victory. Asjad displayed exceptional skill, scoring two impressive breaks of 75 during the match. The corrected frame scores for his win were 50-18, 75(75)-0, 82(75)-0, 0-73(73), 64(61)-0.

Awais Muneer also made a remarkable comeback, defeating Mongolia’s Mendsaikhan Bat-Erdene 4-2. Despite trailing in two frames, Awais fought back with excellent gameplay to claim victory. His corrected frame scores were 64(64)-0, 20-45, 0-54(47), 54-10, 53-21, 46-15.

On Sunday, the second day of the championship, Asjad Iqbal will face India’s Pandurangaiah, while Awais Muneer will take on Jia Jun Ong from Singapore Later in the evening, Asjad will go up against Iraq’s Alijalil Ali, and Awais will compete with Shachar Ruberg from Israel.

The championship, featuring 40 players from around the globe, has been divided into 10 groups, with the top two players from each group advancing to the knockout stages.

The knockout stage matches will commence on September 22, with the last 20 and last 16 rounds. The quarter-finals and semi-finals are scheduled for September 24, with the final match set to take place on September 25.

Remember, Asjad Iqbal faced defeat in semi-final of the Snooker World Cup on Septmember 18 while Awais was knocked out in the quarter-finals.