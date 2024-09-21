Usama Mir exits Champions One-Day Cup early due to family commitments

Usama Mir departs for England after playing four matches of Champions Cup. -PCB

KARACHI: Panthers’ all-rounder Usama Mir will not participate in the forthcoming matches of the Champions Cup as he is set to depart for England, Geo News reported on Saturday.

As per sources, the 28-year-old is travelling due to some family commitments.

Moreover, the right-arm leg-spinner represented Panthers in three fixtures only. The cricketer had informed about his attendance to the Pakistan Cricket Board in advance about his family obligations.

Usama, 28, is not in the Playing XI of the ongoing match between the Panthers and the Stallions due to illness.

Earlier, the player has experienced food poisoning and is feeling weak since then.

Usama has made significant contributions in the tournament.

During the tournament, he has been impressive with the ball, taking five wickets.

The right-arm bowler took three wickets against the Lions of Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, and Ahmed Daniyal in the fifth match of the domestic tournament.

Additionally, in the third fixture of the tournament, he dismissed Muhammad Akhlaq and Sahibzada Farhan against Dolphins.

Alongside Usama, the captain of the Panthers Shadab Khan is also not playing the ongoing match against the Mohammad Haris-led side.

Saim Ayub is leading the team in Shadab's absence.