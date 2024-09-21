Pakistan beat Nepal in SAFF U17 Championship

Pakistan U17 team during national anthem. - AUTHOR

Pakistan secured a 1-0 victory over Nepal in their first game of the 2024 SAFF U17 Championship held in Bhutan.

The first half remained goalless, with both teams putting up a solid defensive effort.

However, the match came to life in the second half when Pakistan's Muhammad Talha broke the deadlock in the 81st minute with a crucial goal, ultimately leading his side to victory.

Despite Nepal's attempts to equalise, Pakistan's defence held firm, ensuring they emerged triumphant. This win marks an important step for Pakistan in the tournament as they continue their quest for the championship title.

Pakistan will now face hosts Bhutan on September 23, followed by a clash with Sri Lanka on September 25.

The squad boasts a strong lineup with defenders Abdul Rehman, Mohammad Husnain Saleem, and Najeem Khan. Samir Ahmed, Ubaidullah Khan, Majid Ali, Syed Mohammad Abis Raza, and Umar Javed will also bolster the defensive line.

In midfield, Pakistan will be represented by Abdul Samad, Mohammad Faraz, Farhad, Haroon Rashid, Hikmatullah, Khubaib Khan, Shahab Ahmed, and Mohammad Khan. Forwards Abdul Ghani, Subhan Karim, Sharaf Khan, and Mohammad Talha Khan will lead the attack.

Goalkeepers Adil Ali Khan, Kashif, and Ghulam Abbas complete the squad.

The SAFF U-17 Championship serves as a crucial platform for South Asian nations to nurture young talent and provide valuable international exposure to emerging footballers.

Remember, the PFF had to wait for the government's No Objection Certificate (NOC), which is required for the team's participation, and it was granted earlier on September 16.

PSB declined to issue the existing NOC request, instructing the PFF to resubmit their application with complete documentation.

The PFF sent a letter to the PSB on August 22, requesting the NOC. However, the PSB notified the PFF via email on September 6 that the application was received after the designated timeframe set for such a process and was incomplete.

The PSB stated that the NOC request was belated and did not include the required signatures from the PFF NC Chairman, which is mandatory under the rules.